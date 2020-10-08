Bollywood Shekhar Suman is one of the few people who were referring to the conspiracy from the beginning about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. From the very first day, Shekhar Suman continuously demanded a CBI inquiry. On Wednesday, when Riya Chakraborty was released on bail in the drugs case, Shekhar Suman was also disappointed and erupted. He tauntingly questioned AIIMS report to CBI investigation and said that everything is over, now let’s go home?

Shekhar Suman wrote- All finished, let’s go home?



As soon as the news came on Wednesday that the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Riya Chakraborty, Shekhar Suman tweeted and wrote, ‘Riya has got bail and she is out of jail. The CBI and AIIMS report also does not see any difference. Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant also got Bell. Now a second forensic team is also not being formed. It’s all over, let’s go home? ‘

AIIMS Report – Sushant was not killed

Shekhar Suman seems quite upset with the latest developments. He wrote and spoke pleas for a CBI inquiry into the Sushant case. Shekhar also went to Patna to meet Sushant’s family. Now that it has become clear in the AIIMS report that Sushant Singh Rajput was not killed and he died of suffocation due to hanging, he is unable to believe it. Reports suggest that more or less CBI investigations are reaching the same result. Sushant’s family is also not satisfied with the AIIMS report.

Letter sent to CBI director

Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh has also written a letter to the CBI director in the case. This letter calls for the formation of another team for forensic investigation. Fans and Sushant, on the other hand, have their supporters. Shekhar Suman Lagatar himself has been saying that in this case everyone needs to remain restless, because if peace prevails then justice will not be achieved.