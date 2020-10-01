Shekhar Suman has been demanding justice in the case from the beginning. Recently, after the drug angle surfaced in this case, he has drawn anger on all those people who called Sushant a drug addict. Explain that Sushant was questioned by the NCT recently. According to reports, NCB was told that Sushant used to take drugs.

Dead person cannot save himself

Shekhar Suman has tweeted, the confessions of all the women involved in the investigation are tarnishing Sushant’s name by calling him a drug addict. Also, his character is also being attacked. This is very wrong and inhuman because a dead person cannot defend himself.

Sara and Shraddha have said about Sushant taking drugs

In the Sushant Rajput case, statements ranging from Riya Chakraborty to Sara and Shraddha said that he used to take drugs. At the same time, it has also been revealed in the reports that Sara Ali Khan said that Sushant was not loyal in the relationship. Shekhar Suman may have expressed displeasure about this.

Shekhar Suman went to meet Sushant’s father

After Sushant’s death, Shekhar Suman went to Patna to meet his father KK Singh. He also ran a campaign to conduct a CBI investigation in this case. In the beginning, Shekhar Suman had also expressed grief over the fact that Sushant’s family was not coming forward for justice. Sushant’s family had spoken in the case about 40 days later and had filed an FIR against Riya Chakraborty in Patna.