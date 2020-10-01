Dead person cannot save himself
Shekhar Suman has tweeted, the confessions of all the women involved in the investigation are tarnishing Sushant’s name by calling him a drug addict. Also, his character is also being attacked. This is very wrong and inhuman because a dead person cannot defend himself.
Sara and Shraddha have said about Sushant taking drugs
In the Sushant Rajput case, statements ranging from Riya Chakraborty to Sara and Shraddha said that he used to take drugs. At the same time, it has also been revealed in the reports that Sara Ali Khan said that Sushant was not loyal in the relationship. Shekhar Suman may have expressed displeasure about this.
Shekhar Suman went to meet Sushant’s father
After Sushant’s death, Shekhar Suman went to Patna to meet his father KK Singh. He also ran a campaign to conduct a CBI investigation in this case. In the beginning, Shekhar Suman had also expressed grief over the fact that Sushant’s family was not coming forward for justice. Sushant’s family had spoken in the case about 40 days later and had filed an FIR against Riya Chakraborty in Patna.
