Famous Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman had a special conversation with ABP News. During this, he expressed his opinion about the controversy over drugs and the statement of Thali in Bollywood. He said that our film industry was not what it used to be in earlier times. This is the industry that snatches your plate and morsel. Now there is a kind of ‘toxic’ environment here. Now here you can go up by killing someone, people do not even think about it and move forward. He said that the debate of Sushant Singh Rajput reached somewhere.

On Ravi Kishan’s statement, Shekhar Suman said, “Ravi Kishan was very right. Eventually someone came forward and spoke and he also spoke in Parliament so that this matter reaches the country. It is very important to point out the disease and eliminate it. It is very important to remove the root which can ruin the entire industry. People who are raising their voice against drugs are doing it right. ”