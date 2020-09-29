Bollywood’s well-known director Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the new chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the FTII Governing Council. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday. His term is till 3 March 2023.

To manage the film institute, its management is divided into Film Society, Governing Council, Academic Council and Standing Finance Committee. Of these, Shekhar Kapur has been made the President of the Society and the Chairman of the Governing Council. Both of them are part of the Film Institute.

Shekhar Kapoor has made a mark in not only Indian but also international cinema. He has given great films like ‘Innocent’, ‘Bandit Queen’, ‘Mr. India’. Apart from this, Shekhar Kapoor is very active on social media. He was continuously speaking in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.