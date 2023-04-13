The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoshe said she was surprised by the expressions of the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, who would have said that he sees himself in the cabinet of the morenista after finishing his term.

“I believe that Alfredo del Mazo has been a person who … first that we have had a good metropolitan relationship, has been one of the most important moments of a good relationship between the State of Mexico and the City, because we put above all the benefit of the people,” the president stated at a press conference.

Sheinbaum gave as an example the issue of water, in which the established agreements are being reviewed and there is collaboration on the matter between the capital of the country and the Mexico state.

Capital media attribute statements to Del Mazo that the election in the State of Mexico is lost for the PRI before the candidate of Morena, Delfina Gómez, and that she sees herself in the future in Sheinbaum’s cabinet.

The elections in the State of Mexico will be next June 4.

On the other hand, the Head of Government pointed out that He does not see possibilities for the opposition for the 2024 elections, neither in the capital nor in the country, but he called for tempers not to heat up within the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

The mayoress of Mexico City was questioned about the polls that position her in first place in preferences for the presidential elections next year and pointed out some reasons why you think it has been well rated.

“I think there are several reasons why there is recognition of the work, one has to do with the fact that we have been part of the movement that today has the preference of the people of Mexico,” said Sheinbaum.

“We have been working alongside the President of the Republic for 23 years, today the President has enormous recognition, but also, when people are asked if they want the transformation to continue, 70 percent say yes.”

They also want the transformation to continue in Mexico City, pointed out the UNAM scientist, who stressed that if there were not a good job in the capital, there would be hardly any recognition.

And I think that today being a woman also represents something that citizens see as good, that there be a ruling woman, Sheinbaum added.

“Just as perhaps 10 years ago it could have been something that was not recognized, today the participation of women in public life is recognized,” added the head of government.

I think these are some of the reasons why there is some recognition, said the mayor of Mexico City, but she pointed out that the main thing at this time is to continue working and wait for the moment of the survey.

In relation to lilly tellezor other women who are running in the opposition, mentioned that what they propose is to go back to the past and criticize what exists today, but there is no proposal.

“It is one thing to be a woman, which I think is something very important that there is social recognition, but the other very important thing is what project you lead,” said Sheinbaum.

He insisted that the opposition proposal is to return the regime of corruption and privileges. “And I don’t think, really, that today, as the polls say, it has a lot of chances, neither in the city nor in the country.”

However, the head of government pointed out that it is very important to preserve unity within the movement to which she belongs, above all, “that tempers do not flare up among the compañeros, compañeras de Morena.”