Spanish business has more than invested than 80,000 million dollars In Mexico since the year 2,000. In fact, Spain is the second investor in Aztec lands only after the US, a reality that charges a central dimension if Donald Trump is considered next week could apply 25% tariffs to all products and services manufactured in the country governing Claudia Sheinbaum.

The Republican President has applied a similar strategy with his partners in North America, Mexico and Canada: either they increase their migratory controls and anti -drug policy or there will be tariffs to all trade with both nations. «Spain is the second business partner of Mexicobut if we consider that we are 9,000 kilometers and that our economy is fifteen times smaller than that of the US, only because of the size of the effort we could say that we are the first, ”Antonio Basagoiti, president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Mexico, tells ABC.

«For Mexico, what impacts most is uncertainty, Doubts about how the immediate future will be in the relationship with Trump, that translates into the fluctuations of the exchange rate and that there are some investments that are waiting, ”says the former president of the Basque Popular Party. According to Basagoiti, if the tariffs are confirmed the most affected industries would be the automobile sector -conscientiously those firms that manufacture electronic components -manufactures and agri -food.

«At the moment we have no company with plans to withdraw their investments in Mexico. In Spain, it should also be known that the tariff proposed by Trump is 25%, he does not think much about it, but The Mexican weight has devalued in recent months 20%then, the price of the product sent to Detroit does not change too much, ”says Basagoiti.









«For now, the Mexican government, with a healthy macroeconomy, has springs to endure its performance and can be said that it has a clear strategy to negotiate with Trump, the problem is not in Mexico but in geopolitical issues. Spanish companies have gone well in the six -year term of López Obrador and the expectation with Claudia is to continue growing, ”adds Basagoiti.

It must be remembered that in recent days Sheinbaum has launched the Plan Mexico, which seeks to trigger investment in the country as a way to counteract the uncertainty generated by the White House As for bilateral trade. «It is undoubtedly an opportunity for Spanish companies in infrastructure issues, construction of trains, roads, ports, etc. It is also a priority issue for the government and that generates areas of opportunity, ”explains the former president of the Basque PP.