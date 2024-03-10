If there are no last minute changes, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Claudia Sheinbaumwill face this Monday the urgency of beginning to give signals that his government commitments cannot be a replica of the postulates of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. And he will do so on a crucial issue: economy.

Almost 100 days after he presented – on December 3 – a robust team of collaborators to promote the so-called “Dialogues for the transformation“, one of them, the young businesswoman from Guadalajara Altagracia Gómez, will offer a balance that is anticipated to be lukewarm and timid in the face of the concerns of the local and international financial community, concerned about evidence that the Mexican economy will be dislocated in the short term due to the incapacity to sustain the pace of spending, debt and subsidies taxes by Palace.

Gómez Sierra went to Madrid in recent days to try to reassure investors Spaniards about what they can expect from an eventual administration headed by Sheinbaum. They had already spoken with their opponent, Xochitl Galvezwho excited them despite knowing that, for now, the polls are far from giving her real chances of conquering the Presidency.

The “Spanish episode” revealed the question about how long it will take for the doctor Sheinbaum offer the commitment to a correction in fiscal policies and an orderly transition, which generates confidence inside and outside. The red lights are concentrated on the gigantic expenditures to avoid the bankruptcy of Pemex; in “unprofitable projects” – all the emblematic works of the six-year term -, and in the risk of replicating the deficit created in 2024 by the debt contracted for the close of the six-year term, to which a fragile collection contributes, without tax reform to the view.

It is in this scenario that the perception has been strengthened that the current Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, could be ratified in the next government, which according to sources consulted, does not seem to enthuse this man who assumed the position halfway through. of the six-year term -July 2021-, only after López Obrador asked him to do so for the third time. He is described in his close circle counting the days remaining for the current administration to resume the leadership of his very successful international consulting firm, and next to his family, settled in a quiet city in Arizona, United States. .

Ramírez de la O, like his predecessor, the unfortunately deceased Carlos Urzúa, suffered the rudeness of Raquel Buenrostro, a tough and expansive official, who privately likes to comment that she has only reported to the President during her positions as a senior officer (2018-2019 ), head of the SAT (2020-2022) and, for 15 months, head of Economy. Her return to the core of the finance sector, as anticipated by the hardliners of Lopez Obradorism, would be understood as a shackle with a Tabasco padlock.

Notes: The campaigns deployed by Morena and its satellite parties in Mexico City issue records that are not overlooked. This includes defeats of, for example, Martí Batres, head of the substitute Government, and the political chief in Venustiano Carranza, Francisco Chíquil, who tried to impose unconditional supporters in that demarcation, respectively César Cravioto and Beatriz Rojas, both surpassed by Janecarlo Lozano, identified with Claudia Sheinbaum through Sebastián Ramírez, a Morenoist leader from the country's capital. It also stands out that Ángel Sánchez Cortés, a figure close to Clara Brugada, Morenoist standard-bearer for the capital government, did not manage to be nominated for the deputation that he sought. Sheinbaum declared that in her campaign she will prioritize tours of the country, so it is expected that only on Mondays she will have activities in the capital, undoubtedly the most important entity in the electoral dispute.

