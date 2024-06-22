In the early 1990s, a young scientist named Claudia Sheinbaum moved with her family from Mexico City to northern California, where she studied at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Sheinbaum lived in a dormitory provided by Stanford University with her two young children and her husband, who was studying for a doctorate there. For four years, Sheinbaum immersed herself in the life of an immigrant academic on an American campus.

He attended a class taught by the future Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico. He made the front page of the student newspaper The Stanford Daily for protesting the North American Free Trade Agreement. She found friends who missed Mexico as much as she did. To people who knew her, Sheinbaum seemed completely comfortable in California, navigating the American academic world with ease.

“They would have been teachers, they would have been able to make their lives here,” said Alma González, a close friend of Sheinbaum in California. “But they decided to return.”

Now, three decades later, she has been elected the next president of Mexico and is about to become the first woman to lead the country. She will take office in October. Next month, Americans will vote to keep a president who has stabilized relations with Mexico or bring back a leader who has threatened and belittled the country.

At such a decisive moment, Sheinbaum’s time in the United States and his dealings with American officials throughout his career provide crucial clues about how he will handle the larger issues in relations with Washington.

Here are five things you need to know.

Sheinbaum lived comfortably in California

From 1991 to 1994, Sheinbaum lived in the Bay Area doing research on energy use in Mexico. She, her husband, and her two children lived in a modest house, which had students from different countries as neighbors, according to Sheinbaum’s biographer and two people who knew her at the time.

“He told me that it was a very beautiful time in his life,” said Arturo Cano, a journalist who wrote a biography of Sheinbaum. “The back doors opened onto a common patio and the children spent their time playing with children from all over the world.”

At the time, left-wing Mexicans like Sheinbaum had reason to distrust the United States. The George Bush government had just invaded Panama, as part of a history of United States interventions in Latin America. Bush also endorsed Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who was widely accused of fraud in his 1988 election victory over the leftist challenger.

But the lab was just steps from the Berkeley campus, an institution known for its social activism, allowing Sheinbaum to peek into a different side of American life.

“To be in Berkeley is to be where the free speech movement began,” said Harley Shaiken, who was president of the Center for Latin American Studies in Berkeley from 1998 to 2021. “She appreciates aspects of US culture that have “shown the side of popular participation and social movements.”

A photograph of Sheinbaum in 1991 protesting during a speech about the North American Free Trade Agreement given by Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari. The photograph was published in the Stanford University newspaper. Al Green/The Stanford Daily

He protested against NAFTA

While in the lab, Sheinbaum attended a class at the University of California, Berkeley, on relations between the United States and Mexico, according to Jorge Castañeda, who taught the course. Castañeda would later become foreign secretary in President Vicente Fox’s center-right government, but he said at the time he was close to Sheinbaum and her husband.

“They enjoyed the bay area,” Castañeda said in an interview. “At the same time, they were typical left-wing Mexicans who were not happy with the United States.”

In class, Sheinbaum and his classmates examined the “tensions, differences and conflicts” as well as the “tightening economic ties” between the two countries, according to the copy of the syllabus provided by Castañeda.

The most pressing controversy at the time was the negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was criticized by left-wing Mexicans because they believed it would “put an end to Mexican industry and agriculture,” Castañeda said.

When Salinas de Gortari gave a speech at Stanford, the university newspaper published a photograph of Sheinbaum protesting with a sign that said in English: “Fair trade and democracy now!”

The trade agreement, which came into force in 1994, was reviewed during the government of the current president, Andrés Manual López Obrador, and is expected to be revised during Sheinbaum’s six-year term. The virtual president-elect expressed skepticism this year about the long-term benefits of the original agreement, telling a group of representatives of American private interests in Mexico that “development was based on low wages, cheap labor.” according to a national media report, and declared that the pact “did not generate the well-being we wanted.”

But it does not appear that Sheinbaum’s plans are to thwart the agreement he protested two decades ago. In April, he said publicly that it was “feasible to do this review without major problems.”

The border between Ciudad Juárez, Mexico and El Paso. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The New York Times

Understand the migrant experience

One of Sheinbaum’s best friends in California, as she told her biographer, was Alma González, a teacher who migrated to the United States to find a better-paying job.

Now, González is a clinical researcher at Stanford University, but back then she cleaned houses to make ends meet. According to González, Sheinbaum and her husband never acted in a degrading manner towards her.

The two women shared nostalgia for their home. They sang boleros together and spent afternoons searching for authentic Mexican food in migrant communities throughout the Bay Area, González said.

“She understood very well that whole thing about really being here, longing to be in Mexico,” said González, who had undocumented family members at the time. “It bothered her that there were people who had to come to work here and did not have the possibility of going to see her families.”

Both regretted “the policies that do not exist to come and go legally,” said González, “that we could have if there were a priority for both countries.”

This experience could partly explain why Sheinbaum “sees the future of Mexican migrants in the United States as the most important immigration issue he needs to deal with,” said Andrew Seele, the president of the Migration Policy Institute, a non-governmental research organization. party based in Washington.

Sheinbaum in her office in 2020, when she was head of government of Mexico City. Meghan Dhaliwal for The New York Times

‘Cautious optimism’ about its security strategy

In recent years, criminal groups in Mexico have expanded their dominance across the country, experts say, smuggling large quantities of synthetic opioids across the US border while murdering Mexicans at will.

U.S. officials say privately that they believe security coordination could be improved under Sheinbaum. As head of Mexico City’s government, she employed a different strategy than López Obrador, providing funding to the civilian police force, while he relied heavily on the military.

He raised police salaries and his government collaborated well with U.S. law enforcement agencies to confront criminal groups, according to U.S. officials and experts. Homicides and other violent crimes plummeted.

“In fact, they have cooperated very well with US agencies in terms of security in Mexico City,” said Lila Abed, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Mexico Institute, who said there was “cautious optimism” about the strategy. of Sheinbaum to combat violence.

Juan Ramón de la Fuente, who was recently named foreign secretary in Sheinbaum’s next government, said in an interview that he saw potential for greater security collaboration with the United States under Sheinbaum’s leadership.

“We all recognize that we need to collaborate and that we need to work together more effectively,” de la Fuente said.

Speak English

When Sheinbaum received his first call with President Joe Biden this month, the translator disconnected from the line unexpectedly, according to two officials with knowledge of the call who were not authorized to speak publicly.

So Sheinbaum decided to address Biden in English, and from that moment on the two leaders communicated directly, without resorting to interpreters.

It was a notable change from his mentor, López Obrador, a nationalist leader who developed a smooth working relationship with former President Donald J. Trump and with Biden largely for his help in securing the border.

But López Obrador has also used his interpreters to communicate with US officials, has traveled little outside the country and has railed against Washington’s “interventionist” foreign policy.

“The relationship between the United States and Mexico is so deep and so multifaceted that being able to communicate directly, without interpreters, can be really important,” said Shannon O’Neil, a Mexico specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations of the United States. Joined. “Having a close personal relationship is really important and it all starts with language.”