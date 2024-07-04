This Thursday, July 4, 2024, the virtual president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardowill announce a third stage of his presidential cabinet for him Government of Mexico 2024-2030 with which it will begin operations on October 1 and will forge the path of what she has called “the second floor of the Fourth Transformation.”

At the presentation of this new stage of his work team, held at the Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE) in the Historic Center of Mexico City, they have begun to arrive Omar Garcia Harfuch, former Secretary of Citizen Security in CDMX (SSC-CDMX) (under the command of Sheinbaum as Head of Government CDMX), Rosa Icela, current Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Mario Delgado, president of Morena, and Ariadna Montiel Reyes, current Secretary of Welfare.

It is speculated that today they could be revealed only Four new secretaries Government instead of the six initially announced. The positions could include the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, Ministry of Government and Ministry of Welfare.

Until now, The official members of Sheinbaum’s cabinet are:

✱ Rogelio Eduardo Ramírez de la O, Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

✱ Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy

✱ Juan Ramón de la Fuente as Secretary of Foreign Affairs

✱ Julio Berdegué Sacristan – Secretary of Agriculture

✱ Alicia Bárcena Ibarra – Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources

✱ Ernestina Godoy – Legal Advisor

✱ Rosaura Ruiz as head of the Secretariat of Science and Humanities, Technology and Innovation

✱ Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, Secretary of Public Service.

✱ David Kersenovich, Secretary of Health

✱ Luz Elena González Escobar, Secretary of Energy.

✱ Edna Elena Vega Rangel, Secretary of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development

✱ Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport

✱ José Peña Merino will be the head of the new Digital Transformation Agency