A group of women protests in Mexico, in favor of the decriminalization of abortion. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

The turn that the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, has taken in the last hours towards the feminist movement has exposed the opposition of the State towards the demonstrations of this group. Sheinbaum said on Monday that the takeover of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) by the protesters – for almost a month – is financed by businessmen. That same day she made an important police deployment during the march to demand the decriminalization of abortion, with which it was intended to prevent a group of feminists from advancing to the Zócalo of the city. The melting pot of feminist organizations has condemned the sayings and actions of Sheinbaum, whom they considered an ally.

Sheinbaum’s speech has been taken with reservations by various groups due to its similarity to the one that has been handled from the National Palace in recent weeks. The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has minimized the mobilizations of feminists who demand an end to feminicides, assistance to victims of abuse and measures to combat gender discrimination. “They mix just demands with group interests (…) there have always been people in the movements who are interested in harming us,” López Obrador said this Tuesday about the women’s mobilizations. For Ana Pecova, director of the organization Equis Justicia, Sheinbaum’s remarks towards feminists are “body and voice to justify the president that the movement, and the takeover of the CNDH, is infiltrated.” The government’s accusations have also left the demands of feminist groups out of the conversation. “It is incredible how much energy is being used to say that the feminist movement is corrupt and infiltrated, instead of using that energy to review the issues and resources directed from the Government towards women.”

The account of the head of Government of Mexico City has been confusing. Sheinbaum assured that he received information in his “daily video hearings” – in which he addresses the affairs of the city directly with its inhabitants – that the takeover of the CNDH was “financed” since September 6 by “a woman with high economic resources ”. And she has released a name: Beatriz Gasca. Sheinbaum has insisted that the information was available on social media and on Google. Later, she linked Gasca with her employer: the GINGroup firm and the businessman Raúl Beyruti. To later expose the tax history of the company involved in at least five cases of tax evasion. Finally, she has left the task of investigating the matter to journalists, without clarifying whether she had the elements to take legal action. It is a strategy similar to that used by López Ob parishion to target her adversaries.

The head of government’s account points to a risky hypothesis in which a businessman would supposedly finance women to demonstrate. A premise that has been reproduced in several countries, such as the United States, given the growth of feminist mobilizations in recent years. “A macho discourse prevails in which it is said that women cannot act by themselves and cannot lead their causes,” explains political scientist and specialist in political communication, Fernanda Salazar. Several women consulted by this newspaper have confirmed that they have participated in the donation of food and cash for the movement in recent weeks. Erika Martínez, one of the women who remains at the CNDH, explained to Millennium that Gasca – indicated by Sheinbaum – came on several occasions to donate food and clothing, as did other women.

Beatriz Gasca has been suspended from her job, GINGroup announced in a statement. The company, a media and human resource services conglomerate, employs some former officials. Sheinbaum has suggested, without presenting evidence, a connection that would go to the government of former President Enrique Peña Nieto. An ex-employee of the company has explained to EL PAÍS that Gasca, who was in charge of Human Resources, has not hidden her feminist activism in the last year. On March 8, she organized the workers to form a contingent for the massive march for Women’s Day. From her position in the company, she also promoted the March 9 strike among her colleagues. Gasca has explained that her work has nothing to do with her convictions, nor with the feminist movement in which she participates.

Women’s mobilizations have gained strength in the almost two years that López Obrador and Sheinbaum have held the public positions that they now lead. The escalation of protests has intensified amid budget cuts to programs supporting vulnerable women. “We have a state that has constantly affected and owes a lot to women,” adds Pecova. Faced with the increase in femicides – about 10 cases a day – and the closure of shelters that serve victims of sexist violence, President López Obrador has chosen to downplay the demonstrations of women in any scenario. “It is invalidating any form of social articulation that is not the one that the Government heads,” says Salazar. Meanwhile, feminist protests have already spread to other cities in the country: Ciudad Juárez, Guanajuato, Morelia, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Puebla.