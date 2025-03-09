Claudia Sheibaum starred on Sunday a massive act in the Zócalo Square in Mexico City. Faced with thousands of supporters, the president of Mexico hoped that Donald Trump will not impose tariffs and stressed that he will not yield sovereignty in front … to the demands of the United States to combat fentanyl traffic and illegal migration.

Initially this call was intended to announce the imposition of tariffs on US products, after Trump did the same, in mid -week, with those made in Mexico. However, both heads of state spoke on Thursday and decided to reverse with the commercial escalation.

Even so, the mobilization to the Zocalo was not suspended. And it is that the Mexican government understands that in political terms it benefits the confrontation with the US and, with these acts, it takes advantage to reinforce its hegemonic character.

This Sunday Sheinbaum recalled that on March 4 Trump imposed 25 % taxes on Mexico’s exports to the United States; However, after a call on March 6, the measure was postponed to April 2.

“I want to express that we are optimistic because that day, on April 2, the United States government announced that it will impose reciprocal tariffs to all countries of the world, if any country charges you for its exports to the United States, it will also do so, that is what they have said,” he said from a temple with members of his cabinet.

“Nothing but Mexico is not in that area, because for 30 years we have signed two commercial treaties, with which it is established that we do not have tariffs with them or them with us, that is, they would not have to apply to make it reciprocal because there are practically no tariffs from Mexico to the United States,” he added.

Sheinbaum resumed data from the US Customs and Border Protection Office, which presented Trump last week, in the sense that between October 2024 and January 2025 the intersection of Fentanyl from Mexico to the United States to 50 %decreased by 50 %, and from January to February 2025 in another 41 %.

Fight against fentanyl

“To tell the American people that we do not have or have any intention to harm him and that we are resolved to collaborate with him in all areas, especially given the concern they have for the serious problem of synthetic drug use for humanitarian reasons,” said the president.

«Mexico will continue to collaborate to prevent Fentanil from getting to young Americans and to support their families. In addition, as I have said, not only do we not want that drug to reach the youth of the United States, but not reach anywhere in the world or the young Mexicans, ”he said.

«We are not extremists, but we are very clear that there are inalienable principles. We cannot give in our sovereignty, nor can our people be affected by decisions that make foreign governments or hegemonies, ”said Sheinbaum.