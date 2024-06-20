Mexico City.– Without clarifying who, the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that tomorrow she will present the first six profiles, three women and three men, who will be in charge of the same number of Secretariats of what will be her next virtual Cabinet. federal.

Upon leaving his transition house, where he held several meetings, Sheinbaum explained that these first profiles will be the ones who, along with others, join his virtual Federal Administration starting next October 1.

“We are going to present six secretaries, three secretaries and three secretaries, tomorrow you will see it,” he told the media without specifying whether they will be from the economic, security or other fields.

Sheinbaum Pardo is expected to make this presentation of the first part of his virtual Cabinet on June 20, at 11:00 a.m., at the Interactive Museum of Economics.