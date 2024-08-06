Mexico City.- Mónica Soto, president of the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF), reported that Claudia Sheinbaum will receive her Certificate of Majority on August 15, which will accredit her as president-elect.

After the Morena member stated that the magistrates had informed her that the protocol act would be on the 14th, the Magistrate clarified that on that day they will vote on the project to qualify the election.

In a video, Soto said that the first step will be to call for public sessions in the coming days to discuss the 243 complaints regarding the presidential election results.

In another session, the project of the magistrates Felipe de la Mata and Felipe Fuentes will be discussed, in which they propose to their colleagues to declare unfounded the grievances of Xóchitl Gálvez, the PAN, PRI and PRD, regarding the interference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the impact of delinquency caused by organized crime and coercion of the vote with social programs.

“I will propose public sessions to resolve all the means of challenge related to the presidential election. Once this has been done, the decision regarding the final count, the declaration of validity and the elected presidency of the United Mexican States will be analyzed and, if appropriate, approved.

“After this and once the said opinion has been approved, I will call for a solemn session to present the certificate of majority, which will take place on Thursday, August 15,” he said.

Soto argued that in the process of qualifying the election, the Electoral Court has always acted “in accordance with the principles of impartiality, independence and autonomy.”

“Respect for the constitutional framework has been the guiding principle of our actions in this electoral process and it is and will be the constant,” said the president of the Superior Court amid a storm of criticism for the draft ruling, which describes the president’s interference in the electoral process as an “isolated” incident.

Most of the lawsuits challenging the counting of votes in the presidential election are expected to be dismissed due to a lack of evidence to invalidate the voting booths.

As has happened in the regional chambers, some voting booths are expected to be cancelled because officials who were part of the table did not correspond to the electoral section.

Initially, the certificate was scheduled to be handed over on Thursday, August 8, but the Court’s presidency has not yet finished organizing the formal ceremony, as it is currently finalizing the list of guests and media due to the small space available at its facilities.