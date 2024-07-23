The President-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaumsaid yesterday Monday that will not allow Mexico to be used as part of an electoral campaign, Following comments from US presidential hopeful Donald Trump on his government’s negotiations to curb migration.

Sheinbaum asks for respect

Beyond a personal opinion or not, and particularly in a relationship as important as the United States, one must have respect for whoever the people of the United States decide, and always defend Mexico, not allowing Mexico to be used as the central element of the campaign, he indicated.

Sheinbaum He referred to the Former President Trump’s weekend remarks (2017-2021), who at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, recalled when he threatened the Mexican government, in 2019, with imposing tariffs on imported goods until the migration problem was resolved.

He received ‘everything from Mexico’

According to him, at that time he got “everything from Mexico,” including the government protecting the border from the arrival of migrants.

We did something very harsh to Mexico when we were building the wall. We told them they have to give us 28,000 soldiers to protect us while we build the wall, Trump said.

He said that at first they laughed at him and then he threatened to impose tariffs on goods arriving from Mexico to the United States.

The gentleman representing the president (Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at that time Marcelo Ebrard, as foreign minister) said: ‘I would like to discuss this with the president’ and I responded, Trump said: ‘you have five minutes because I have to go, I have something much more important to do’, he said.

Trump He was talking about the negotiation he had with Ebrard on the border wall without mentioning it and said that the former Mexican foreign minister came back with the response: “Mr. President, we would love to give you soldiers to protect your wall, free of charge, of course.”

And he said that this was how he managed to limit illegal migration to the United States. “They gave us everything. I got everything from Mexico.”

However, this MondaySheinbaum He stressed that Mexico is a free and sovereign country and that although there is friendship with the United States, “we must always defend Mexico everywhere.”