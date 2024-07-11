Mexico City.- Virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that tomorrow she will only announce one appointment for her next cabinet.

-How many (appointments) for tomorrow? Sheinbaum was asked upon leaving the transition house, after 9:00 p.m.

“Tomorrow will be very quiet, we will only announce one, and next Thursday I will announce the rest,” he said from his vehicle.

-So just one person? he was asked.

“One person and the other Thursday we already closed,” confirmed Sheinbaum.

The Morena member had announced that on Thursday she would appoint the heads of the Culture, Tourism and Labor secretariats, as well as the head of the presidential office.