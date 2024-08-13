Mexico City—The morning press conferences will continue under Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration at the same time and format as those of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The virtual president-elect announced yesterday that she will hold a press conference at 7:00 a.m. at the National Palace, after leading security meetings.

“They will have to get up early,” he said at a press conference, “I have already made the decision: at 6 in the morning the Security Cabinet and at 7 the morning press conference.”

Sheinbaum had announced that she would hold daily conferences, but the schedule and format were still pending.

He decided to maintain the same scheme as AMLO, despite the fact that a few days ago he said that “evidently” there had to be changes.

The future president said that her opponents will say that the same will happen with AMLO, but she justified that the morning press conferences “organize the day a lot.”

“I know that our opponents will say that it is the same, but it is very organized to start the day very early, have the report and then dedicate ourselves to having the meetings to review the progress of the different projects,” he said.