Mexico.- Claudia Sheinbaum announced that will travel next weekend to Coahuila to support the election campaign of Armando Guadiana, candidate of Brunette to governor of this state.

However, in the case of a support visit to the candidate in the Mexico statethe Head of Government of Mexico City She added that the electoral laws prevent her from carrying out proselytizing acts as head of the CDMX Government, but they are analyzing how to proceed, according to national media.

Sheinbaum expressed, in a press conference, that she goes to the entities where she is invited.

He insisted that in the case of Mexico statethey will review the conditions for your visit, which they are already seeing with the team of the candidate of Brunette to the government of Edomex, Delfina Gomezwhen and how they can be with her.

Mario Delgado, national leader of Morena, urged the “presidential candidates” to support the Morena candidates who seek to be governors in Coahuila and the State of Mexico.

The election will be on June 4.