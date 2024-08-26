Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that after President López Obrador’s last government report, she will be absent on September 2, 3 and 4 to re-enact the honeymoon she never had with her husband, Jesús María Tarriba.

“I don’t know yet,” Sheinbaum said when asked at a press conference where she will go on vacation.

“My husband and I are looking to make up for the three-day honeymoon we never had,” she said, laughing. “I even blushed,” she added, adding that they will be back on September 5.

On the other hand, he announced that tomorrow he will meet at the National Palace with President López Obrador and the Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, to talk about the closing of 2024.

“We are already working (with the Treasury) on how the government will close this year; the government is the responsibility of the president, until September 30,” he said. He indicated that he has also been working with the Treasury on planning for 2025 in terms of income and expenditure, as well as the public budget. “So, we are working on it,” he added.