During his visit to the state of Veracruz, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo highlighted the importance of the nation project to give continuity to the legacy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and pointed out that in the Fourth Transformation there is hope and love for the people of Mexico.

In an informative assembly held in the municipality of Catemaco, Sheinbaum emphasized the difference between opposition and transformation.

“While on the opposition side there is fear and darkness, in the Fourth Transformation there is hope and love for Mexico,” Sheinbaum stressed.

The former head of government of Mexico City mentioned names such as Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón and Claudio X González as representatives of a setback for Mexico. In addition, he pointed out fraudulent practices present in the current internal process, comparing them with those that occurred in the 2006 election.

She highlighted the organization of an opposition front, which she calls the “Cynical Front”, referring to the cynicism of the opposition bloc.

criticized the failed opening of a platform of the Broad Front for Mexico to collect signatures, which does not work correctly.

He also made reference to Carlos Ugalde, who led the IFE in the 2006 fraud and is now in charge of coordinating the entire process of the opposition front, raising questions about the integrity of the system used to collect signatures.

Sheinbaum stressed the importance of continuing the Fourth Transformation to safeguard the rights of Mexicans. While on the other side they fight for commercial interests, in the transformation they fight for fundamental rights such as education, health, housing and public space.

One of the basic principles of the Fourth Transformation is “poor first” and ending the privileges of rulers, Sheinbaum said.

He stressed the importance of public officials living fairly and the need for the Supreme Court of Justice to comply with the Constitution of the Republic, avoiding salaries higher than that of the president.

Sheinbaum recalled the achievements made during her tenure as head of the Government of Mexico City, such as free public education with the creation of two public universities, health services and the promotion of sustainable mobility through works such as the Cablebús.

He also highlighted the importance of taking these projects to the entire country and reaffirmed that the continuity of the Fourth Transformation implies continuing to work in favor of education for all young people.