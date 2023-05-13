The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, warned that Republican Senator John Neely Kennedy’s statements on Mexico are racist and offensiveand celebrated the response letter from the ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma, to the legislator.

He also celebrated the call of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the face of the offenses of the US senator, however, He did not allude to the statement made by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, on the case.who like Sheinbaum, is one of the “corcholatas” who aspire to the presidential candidacy in 2024.

“Senator Kennedy’s statements about Mexico are racist, discriminatory, rude, offensive and also carry a lot of ignorance. Ambassador Moctezuma’s letter and President López Obrador’s call to Mexican and Latin American countrymen and friends in the United States not to vote for crazy and offensive people like this senator,” Sheinbaum wrote on his social media.

On Friday, in his morning press conference, President López Obrador affirmed that his government will maintain a good neighbor policy with the United States, but will not allow racist and discriminatory insults towards the Mexican people by some Republican Party legislators.

The president pointed out that his government will continue to defend the 40 million Mexican migrants who work in the United States, as well as those of other nationalities who contribute to the growth of that country.

López Obrador called on Hispanics and US citizens not to vote for people with racist and offensive attitudes.

He pointed out that the Mexican government has a friendly and cooperative relationship with the United States, and that recent statements by some Republicans will not affect agreements on issues of common interest, such as migration and fentanyl trafficking.

At the same press conference, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned that the statements made by Senator John Neely Kennedy are “unacceptable for Mexico.”

“He is a deeply ignorant man […] because they don’t know that the civilizations we come from, such as the Mayan civilization, a thousand years before Galileo, studied the solar system and created the most accurate calendar in the world, a thousand years before; That’s where we come from, that’s Mexico… The senator is a persona non grata in Mexico,” he said.

The day before, the Secretary of Foreign Relations had said that Senator Kennedy “is a persona non grata in Mexico.”

“We do not lower ourselves to that level, we respect the United States, we are two allied countries,” Ebrard said.

“I think he is an ignorant, racist gentleman, he should be ashamed to be a senator, and of course we are going to defend our country in all forums, including the United States Senate. I know that it is a minority position, electoral, and it is that type of people who are seeking notoriety, public attention, offending Mexico”.