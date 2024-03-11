Claudia Sheinbaum Pardocandidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the Let's Keep Making History coalition, closed her tour of Puebla with a forceful call: “We are going to go for more democracy, for more freedoms, for more justice.”

''It is the desire of the people of Mexico, because we never want there to be more electoral frauds,'' said the representative of the Morena, PT and Verde parties.

During his speech, Sheinbaum reiterated the importance of voting for the fourth transformation on June 2, highlighting that this movement is fundamental to reform key institutions such as the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) and the National Electoral Institute (INE).

“We want the ministers of the Supreme Court to be elected by the people of Mexico, that is called democracy, the people elect,” said the former head of Government of Mexico City.

The candidate also confronted opposing political viewspointing out that the 4T represents the only model that guarantees the continuity of social programs, justice, security and well-being.

In contrast, Sheinbaum warned that the opposition seeks to return to a past marked by neoliberalism and corruption.

In his commitment to govern for those most in need, Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of maintaining and expanding existing social programs, such as pensions for seniors and scholarships for high school youth.

''The opposition wants to return to the past of neoliberalism, corruption, war, we want to continue with the project of transformation, we want to continue building peace with justice, we want all Mexican men and women to live with well-being,'' he stated.

In addition, he announced the implementation of new programs, such as monthly support for women aged 60 to 64 and the creation of more public educational institutions.

Regarding infrastructure, the candidate emphasized the consolidation of projects such as the second floor of the 4T, which includes the expansion of passenger train routes and the expansion of highways to the southeast and the Mixtec region of Puebla.

The event was attended by prominent figures of the movement, such as Ricardo Monreal Ávila, who highlighted the historical importance of a woman leading the nation.

For his part, Ignacio Mier Velazco celebrated the opportunity to elect the first president of Mexico, highlighting the fundamental role of the left in this process.

Among the attendees were also important politicians and candidates, who supported Sheinbaum's project and reaffirmed their commitment to the Fourth Transformation movement.