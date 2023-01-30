The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumwent to the Iztacalco mayor’s office to visit housing units of the demarcation.

The visit took place on Sunday, November 29, in the afternoon in the capital city, in Mexico Avenue 101where are the housing units.

The morenista visited the families, which benefit from the program ‘Joint Housing’which is promoted by the Housing Institute of Mexico City (invited).

He stressed that this housing unit in particular, it benefits 188 people. He added that the building has 45 apartments.

He pointed out that the beneficiary persons they had been fighting for 15 years to have a home and for the Government of Mexico City, access to housing is a right, express.

You can read:

Marches and protests for this Monday, January 30 in CDMX

He dies while renting an app apartment in CDMX and gives his family 13,000 pesos in compensation

More smoke! They report smoke at the Balderas station of the CDMX Metro; no intoxication reported

Weather in Ecatepec January 30, 2023: up to 26°C and mostly clear skies

Climate CDMX and Edomex January 30, 2023: heat from 25 to 27°C and clear skies

Visit of Sheinbaum to housing units in Iztacalco

Sheinbaum during his visit that he made to the population of the housing units in iztacalco was accompanied by the mayor of the demarcation, armando quintero.

He stressed that this is part of the Right to Housing project in the Mexico City.