The brunette Claudia Sheinbaumpresidential candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, traveled this weekend through the most dangerous road in Mexico: the Ribereña -free section- that goes from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

But this trip of just over three hours made it armored by the Federal Forces who monitored its entire journey. Elements of the Army and National Guard They accompanied her to take care of her from a distance.

Among the Federal Forces vehicles, an ambulance was even observed. While on the road, from time to time there was the presence of one or two trucks from the Tamaulipas State Guard, which remained parked.

The most dangerous road in Mexico

The Reynosa–Nuevo Laredo highway is one of the most dangerous roads in Mexico; in fact, it is known as 'the highway of death'since groups from Tamaulipas have reported at least 200 disappears, of which only 18 people were found alive.

Among the missing are trailer drivers, private car drivers, private company drivers, app drivers and taxi drivers.

“I have a vehicle from the Ministry of Security… and, in the case of some places where we go at night or something like that, the National Guard is notified to let them know if there is any problem, but it is something very modest, very simple, there is nothing that we bring big devices to take care of us, but rather something very simple,” Sheinbaum responded on Tuesday when asked about his safety in the state.

Greet supporters

The former head of government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum He got out of his car five times. to greet the supporters who with flags were waiting to see her pass.

Sheinbaum's truck, which was leading the convoy, It stopped in the municipalities of Diaz Ordaz, Valadeces, Camargo, Miguel Alemán and Mierto greet groups of no more than 25 people, who were waiting for her on the road.

