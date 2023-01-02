The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumtoured the Metropolitan Cathedral of the country’s capital, where a comprehensive restoration project is being carried out.

On the premmises, brown sheinbaum He verified the progress of the project, in particular the restoration of the domes and vaults, and shared photographs of his visit to the works through social networks.

It should be noted that the federal president made the tour at the invitation of the Primate Archbishop of Mexico, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes.

Restoration work is carried out by the Ministry of Culturetogether with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the Engineering Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

“We are here starting the year with Cardinal Carlos Aguiar, whom we are extremely grateful for allowing us to go up to this historical heritage of our city and the National Institute of Anthropology,” Sheinbaum expressed through a video that he shared on his social media.

For his part, Cardinal Aguiar Retes thanked the authorities for their cooperation in carrying out the restoration and conservation work on this historic monument, which, due to subsidence of the ground, has had several interventions.

During the visit to this building, which is part of the declaration of the Historic Center as Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in which the rector of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Ricardo Valenzuela, and Father Alfredo Quintero, sheinbaum He appreciated the opportunity to learn about the works to repair the damage caused by the 2017 earthquake.

”This is the restoration of the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Cathedral of Mexico City, a historic site. And we are or are, together with the Government of Mexico, the President of the Republic, supporting the restoration of this patrimonial site of the city,” said the head of government.

It should be noted that the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage Sites and Monuments (DGSMPC), is in charge of coordinating and carrying out the conservation and protection actions of the monumental complex of the Metropolitan Cathedral.