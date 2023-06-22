There is no transformation without honesty. An honest government is one that acts with transparency, integrity, principles and responsibility, always putting the welfare of society above personal or group interests, he said on Wednesday Claudia Sheinbaum.

The former head of Government of Mexico City visited Tlaxcala on this day, on the third day of activities of the corcholatas in search of the national coordination of the defense of the Fourth Transformation.

In his message, Sheinbaum warned that after the triumph of Morena in the State of Mexico, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) practically disappeared and the opposition became tiny.

He pointed out that in the times of the PRI there was the “dedazo” and the “covered”, which implied that the President of the Republic chose his successor. But now it’s different with Morena.

“Well, today we have a democratic man, who thinks of his people, of the history of Mexico, in charge of the destinies of the nation, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has given a lot to the people of Mexico,” he said.

“And today he is giving one more example, together with our Morena party, and he said, well, now to know who is going to arrive, or who is going to represent our movement, well a survey will be carried out, which will define the national coordinator for the defense of the transformation“.

Sheinbaum celebrated the ongoing democratic process to define the Coordination for the Defense of Transformation, since he not only stressed that this will allow continuity to what was started by President López Obrador, but will also ensure that the next step for the country is decided by the village.

He emphasized that this is a strength of the Fourth Transformation, by avoiding past practices where power was concentrated in a few. “In our movement, It is the people of Mexico who decideand that is what has changed,” he stressed.

Consolidate the 4T

This Wednesday, in an informative assembly in Zacatelco, Tlaxcala, Sheinbaum Pardo was enthusiastically received by militants and supporters, where she stressed that the consolidation of the Fourth Transformation will be possible thanks to the roots that the people of Mexico have in their hearts and feelings towards the great changes promoted by this national project.

“We have a president who, together with all of us who are here, has built a transformation movement. We have a president who no longer sees only a few,” he stressed.

Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that another great change generated by the transformation in Mexico is the guarantee of the fundamental rights of the people, such as health and education, but above all, equality. She stressed that now is the time for women to have a greater participation in the destiny of the nation.

“We fight for equality, against discrimination in any form, and we also fight for women’s rights… Women’s participation enriches democracy, both in public and private life,” she said.

The UNAM scientist highlighted that one of those social rights, already embodied in the Constitution, is support for the elderly. And he referred to former President Vicente Fox.

“Imagine, the opposition, recently, foxI don’t know if you remember him, imagine, He said that he had invented the Pension Adulto Mayor. It’s that he already forgets everything, right??”, said the former head of government.

He emphasized that advancing towards progress requires governing with principles and values. “It’s not just about coming to power for power’s sake… It’s about defending the principles and causes of our movement,” he said.

Sheinbaum highlighted that those who forget that the government has the responsibility to reduce inequality, eradicate poverty and care for those most in need, are not in tune with the Fourth Transformation in public life. For her, it is a cause, an essence, and access to the government is not sought to obtain personal privileges.

During the event, Claudia Sheinbaum received the baton from the “Little Working Women” community of the native peoples of the region, in recognition of her daily work in favor of minorities.