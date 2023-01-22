The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumwent to the facilities of the New Line 1 of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Subwayto monitor progresssince it is in modernization works since June 2022.

It should be remembered that the stretch from Salto del Agua to Pantitlán of the “pink line” is out of operations at general public.

Said tour of the facilities, as well as the supervision by the capital’s president were held during the morning of this Saturday, January 21.

Sheinbaum unveiled the route that he made through social networks, where he published a video and a photograph of her.

The tour was attended by the General Director of the capital’s Metro, Guillermo Calderon.

The brunette pointed out that they are placing track apparatusjust like him signaling system.

He indicated that the objective is to finish all the work to February of this yearto later start with the train test records.

He finished his brief message, detailing that it will be a Line “totally modern”said.

Through a video, sheinbaum communicated that there is a progress of the 75% in modernization works of the New Line 1 of Subway of the Mexico City.

He stated that to date eight of the 15 track change devices contemplated in the stretch from Salto del Agua to Pantitlán.

It is also found placing the telecommunication trays in the tunnel.