CDMX.- At the request of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, the Morena faction in the Chamber of Deputies will not accelerate the discussion of the reform of the Judicial Branch.

Ricardo Monreal, the next coordinator of the Morena party in San Lázaro, acknowledged that it is a “correct suggestion.”

“What the President-elect has suggested to the Parliamentary group is to be careful with the entire procedural stage, not to violate any procedural stage and not to rush, but to strictly observe the law. It is a suggestion that seems correct to us,” she said. “Although a second session may be held on September 1, it does not mean that the reform to the Judicial Branch will be approved on that day. We are going to give the deadlines for publicity, deliberation, discussion in general, discussion in particular, to make the debate broad, so that all Mexicans know what we are talking about, it is the suggestion of President Claudia Sheinbaum,” she said.

Sheinbaum calls for further analysis of electoral reform

Monreal indicated that the President-elect asked them for further reflection and analysis of the electoral reform, so it will not be discussed next September. He pointed out that this does not mean that they will not process it, but they will seek to “complete” it. “The President-elect has considered that the electoral reform requires further analysis, reflection, because we have to complete it well. It does not mean that it will not be done, but rather we will wait for a better time,” he said. He recalled that the fact that the initiative is not ruled on in this period that ends on August 30, does not mean that it is discarded, but that there will be a new proposal in the next Legislature, which begins on September 1. Yesterday, the Constitutional Points Commission approved the opinion of the judicial reform, the last one that will be addressed by said legislative body before the current Legislature ends. The Commission, chaired by the Morena member Juan Ramiro Robledo, left pending the ruling on the electoral reform, so it is discarded. Ricardo Monreal reported that it will be tomorrow when they decide if it will be teacher Ifigenia Martínez who will hand over the presidential sash to Sheinbaum on October 1. “We will define that tomorrow. We will define it in a free election in the Chamber of Deputies,” he said. He reported that they will also define who will be the vice-coordinator of the bench, a position that, he indicated, they are seeking to be defined by consensus and in unity. He reported that the legislators of the majority are summoned to the legislative palace of San Lázaro tomorrow at 10:00 am.