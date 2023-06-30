In Lazaro, Cardenas, Michoacan, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, former head of the Government of Mexico City, reaffirmed this Thursday the commitment of the fourth transformation to support the Mexican countryside.

During his Informative Assembly, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of giving continuity to the project led by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which has benefited all Mexicans, including the country’s peasants.

The former president of the capital recalled the rescue of Fertinal in the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, where President López Obrador reversed the privatization that had been carried out in past administrations.

He said that fertilizer has become free for farmers, through programs such as Sembrando Vida, a clear example of support for the countryside by the current government, he said.

“One of the companies, among others that were privatized, was the company that produced fertilizers in Mexico, Fertinal. In the time of (Carlos) Salinas de Gortari, everything was privatized… President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived on a visit to Lázaro Cárdenas and visited the company that produces fertilizers, he told the Secretary of Finance that the plant had to be started up. fertilizers,” he said.

Sheinbaum’s visit to said municipality also served to commemorate General Lázaro Cárdenas, a key figure in the transformation in Mexico, especially for his role in the Oil Expropriation and the consolidation of the desires of the Mexican Revolution.

In her speech, the UNAM scientist called to avoid the corruption that characterized previous governments, which left the elderly, youth, students, and peasants forgotten.

He emphasized that the continuity of this project implies guaranteeing the right to education, health and a decent wage, in addition to promoting decent jobs and ensuring the rights of the Mexican people.

During the Assembly, the former mayor of Mexico City stressed that the defense of the Fourth Transformation includes non-discrimination and the search for substantive equality between men and women.

Sheinbaum stressed that Mexico is changing thanks to the people and stressed that the country is no longer written with “M” for machismo, as it works to eradicate any form of violence and discrimination against women.

During the beginning of the Assembly, Claudia Sheinbaum received the support and recognition of the members of the Ostula Community Council, who gave her artisan gifts made by indigenous hands of the region.

These acts symbolize the coordination of the defense of the transformation, in which Sheinbaum has become a benchmark.

Prior to their meeting, the former head of government was received with enthusiasm and support at the Zihuatanejo International Airport. Supporters from Guerrero and Michoacán came together to give him a warm welcome with music, dance and songs.