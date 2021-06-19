Leonardo Lugo

After the Ministry of Health (SSA) ordered the return to the yellow epidemiological traffic light to Mexico City, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will issue a statement about its position on the classes face-to-face.

In the last notification of the @GovernmentMX, the Epidemiological Traffic Light of Mexico City is at 9 points. One point above the 8 required to be green. For this increase of one point, the City goes to yellow traffic light as of Monday. THREAD (1/3) – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 19, 2021

In social networks, the capital president explained that the City is at 9 points of the epidemiological traffic light, one point above the 8 necessary to be green. “Because of this increase of one point, the city goes to yellow traffic light as of Monday,” he said.

He indicated that, however, the capital of the country continues at historical minimum levels of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19, so there will be no changes in the reopening of businesses.

Today the increase of one point in the epidemiological traffic light does not require a closure of activities. Today, the most important thing will continue to be taking care of ourselves and others. On the permanence of face-to-face classes the @SEP_mx will issue a statement. (3/3) – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 19, 2021

“Our strategy has always been to Reactivate Without Risking. Thanks to the fact that the transit to the green traffic light meant gradual changes to the economic activities, today the increase of one point in the epidemiological traffic light does not require a closure of activities ”, he assured. “Regarding the permanence of face-to-face classes, the SEP will issue a statement,” he concluded.

