Zacatecas, Mexico.- Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual president-elect, announced that she will seek to put into operation the National Seed Producer (Pronase), a decentralized organization that was liquidated during the PAN governments.

Pronase was created in 1961, but a reform promoted by President Vicente Fox in 2001 and completed by President Felipe Calderón in 2007 led to its liquidation.

When Pronase was closed in June 2008, the PAN governments argued that it had been poorly managed, resulting in liabilities of up to two or three times the organization’s total sales, and therefore lacked financial and operational viability.

It was also stated that an expansion beyond its capacity to generate its own resources led it to require budgetary transfers.

In 2020, the Morena faction in the Chamber of Deputies had already proposed an initiative to revive the organization.

The explanatory statement noted that, at the time, the management of Pronase “confused the technical objective with political interests and corporate support that ended up deteriorating” its finances.

On the other hand, this Friday, during her sixth joint tour with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sheinbaum assured that she will maintain the Well-being and support programs for the countryside implemented during the current Administration.

“We were talking this morning about the possibility of recovering the National Seed Production Company for beans, to support all bean farmers here in Zacatecas with seeds,” he said.

“Now that we are in Zacatecas, we can say that we are going to continue with the Production for Well-being Program and free fertilizers.”

During a meeting with representatives of the agricultural sector, the Morena member reiterated her campaign promise to establish dialogue and achieve the construction of the Milpillas dam.

“I’m taking advantage of the fact that we are in Zacatecas, about what the governor, David Monreal, mentioned, we are going to talk with everyone, with the objective of building the Milpillas dam together, so that there is water in the countryside, always talking, but so that there is water for human consumption, so that we don’t always depend on the rains.”

During her speech, as López Obrador has expressed, the virtual president-elect stated that there will be no divorce from the people.

“I come here with you, with the president, with his team, to tell you and to commit that we will not let you down, that we will be close, that we will continue without a divorce between the government and the people, that we will create a government of the people of Mexico, that we will continue with the fourth transformation,” he added.