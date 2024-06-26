Mexico City.– The virtual President-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, assured that the reform of the Judiciary proposed by her government will not affect the labor rights of workers in the sector.

“First, they should rest assured that the judicial reform that was presented does not in any way affect the labor rights of the workers of the Judicial Branch. Those rights remain intact, they should be assured of that,” Sheinbaum said at a press conference.

The future President clarified that the reform focuses mainly on the magistrates, judges and ministers of the Supreme Court, without negatively impacting workers.

“What we are talking about is the magistrates, the judges and the ministers of the Supreme Court. But the workers will not be affected,” he said.

Sheinbaum also referred to a statement from the general secretary of the Judicial Branch union, who expressed his willingness to participate in the dialogues opened by Parliament.

Furthermore, he clarified that it is not the union that is calling for a mobilization on July 1, but other workers.

“I don’t know who they are, who are calling for a mobilization on July 1. But they should be certain that their labor rights will not be affected at all,” he stressed.

The virtual President-elect invited the workers to participate in the open Parliament and, if necessary, to dialogue with the current government through the Ministry of the Interior. Likewise, she was willing to receive them personally if they required it.

On the other hand, Sheinbaum mentioned that Minister Arturo Saldívar presented an additional proposal to strengthen access to justice in the Judiciary, beyond the election of judges.

This initiative, which would not necessarily require a constitutional reform, raises other schemes that could be discussed in a second moment during the dialogues for the transformation.