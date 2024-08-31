Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum says that on June 2 she received a mission from the people of Mexico: to promote more democracy, including in the judiciary.

Amid signs of financial turbulence associated with the discussion of judicial reform, the Morena member highlighted that Morena not only obtained the Presidency but also a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies to change the Constitution and implement constitutional reforms proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, such as the reform of the Judicial Branch.

“The Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation assigned the majority deputies and senators for each of the political parties and also the senators and deputies of proportional representation, which we commonly call plurinominal. Given this assignment, our movement has a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies. “Yesterday, two senators were also incorporated into the Morena faction, which together with the Verde and the PT, also practically have a qualified majority. What does this mean? Well, that it is possible to change the Constitution of our Country, the political constitution of the United Mexican States,” the President highlighted in a message.

Sheinbaum assured that the people of Mexico decided not only the President of the Republic, but also that there would be this majority in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Chamber of Senators.

“She decided it with her vote. There are those who say that it is an overrepresentation. This is false. There is no overrepresentation, but rather there is simply compliance with the law and compliance with the Constitution,” she said. The President also emphasized that the reform to the Judicial Branch proposed by President López Obrador was complemented, rather than modified, by the Constitutional Affairs Commission. She emphasized that with this reform, the next President is renouncing the right to personally appoint the next Justices of the Court. “And what do we do? We put it to a popular vote. Who will participate in this election? They will not be those I decide. They will be some proposed by the Court, others proposed by the Chamber of Deputies and Senators and others proposed by the Executive. But it is not just any idea. No. A call will be opened. This call is open. They can participate with a series of requirements, those who are lawyers, in some cases they have experience, in other cases they have to meet even qualifications in the subjects in which they are trying to be or participate in this election. “What we want is for there to be democracy in the Judicial Branch as well. What is important is that the President is already democratically elected, deputies and senators are democratically elected, and now judges, ministers and magistrates of the Judicial Branch will be democratically elected. We are going to act very responsibly. What is certain is that there was a popular mandate, and it is very important that it be fulfilled,” he stressed. This week, there were demonstrations and expressions of rejection of the judicial reform both in the facilities of the Judicial Branch, as well as in the headquarters of the Court itself, as well as in the streets. Judicial personnel blocked the accesses to the central building of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), and even the Ministers suspended their public session. Despite the blockade of the Court, the Ministers were able to enter yesterday but only had a private talk, in which the possibility of joining the work stoppage of federal courts and tribunals was not raised. This, despite growing pressure from their own employees to join the strike against the judicial reform, which Morena and its allies in Congress plan to approve next week. This reform will lead to the election of all the judges in the country by popular vote, including, in June 2025, the Ministers of the Court. In an unusual event, a group of around 2,500 students and employees of the Federal Judicial Branch marched from the UNAM Law School to the Federal Judicial Council headquarters building, in protest of the judicial reform initiative. The protesters even blocked Insurgentes Sur in front of the Federal Judicial Council. “Mexico, wake up, the dictatorship is at the door! Congress, write down justice, you can’t vote! Obrador, oppressor, you deceived the nation! We are lawyers, we are not hired hands! To judge, you have to study! Independent justice, the right of the people!” were some of the protesters’ slogans.