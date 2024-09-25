The President-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, ruled out breaking diplomatic relations with Spain after the Spanish government announced that no representative will attend the inauguration on October 1.

It was upon leaving the transition house that the future president was approached by the media and questioned about this situation.

“-Don’t they break relations with Spain?

-Not as you think, but We need respect. That’s all”.

For her part, on her social networks, the Morena member reported that He did not invite King Felipe VI to his inauguration because he did not respond directly, “as would have been the best diplomatic practice of bilateral relations” to the letter that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador personally sent him on March 1, 2019, where he requested that his country apologize for the grievances committed against indigenous peoples during colonization.

When asked about this, Sheinbaum did not respond to the question of whether Spain’s request for a public apology would continue, leaving the answer for later.

“We’ll talk later, I’m leaving,” he said before going to an event with President AMLO.

-What did you discuss with the Head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, during your call?, he was asked.

“We’ll talk calmly later,” he asked.

