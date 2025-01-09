The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, responded this Wednesday to the next president of the United States, Donald Trump, that the name of the Gulf of Mexico has been recognized internationally since 1607 and He has ironically called North America ‘Mexican America’.

Following Trump’s proposal to rename the area ‘Gulf of America’, the president has shown a world map in his morning conference “who edited a flamenco for the Amsterdam Company of the Indies” in 1607. In it, it already appears as ‘Mexican Gulf’ and, in addition, calls the current territory of the United States ‘Mexican America’.

“Obviously, the Gulf of Mexico is name recognized by the United Nations, but Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds nice, doesn’t it? The Apatzingán Constitution (of 1814) was from Mexican America, so we are going to call it Mexican America,” said the Mexican leader.

Likewise, Sheinbaum has also responded to Trump’s criticism of the Mexican Government over migration, trade and drug trafficking. “Mexico is essentially ruled by cartels. We cannot allow that. “Mexico is really in trouble, it is a very dangerous place,” the president-elect said at a press conference.

The president has argued that Trump is “misinformed” pointing out that perhaps he thinks that Mexico is still governed by former president Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), who declared the ‘war on drug trafficking’, with which the wave of violence began.

“I believe that yesterday President Trump was misinformed, with all due respect, because I believe that he was informed that Felipe Calderón and Felipe Calderón still governed Mexico. [Genaro] Garcia Luna [exsecretario de Seguridad Pública ahora preso en EEUU]but not, In Mexico the people govern“he stressed.

The historian José Alfonso Suárez, political advisor to the Coordination of Social Communication of the Presidency, has exhibited in the National Palace the map from 1607 that shows that “between Florida and Yucatán the Mexican Gulf is recognized as a fundamental nautical point for navigation.” “The name, in addition to being historical, is registered with international organizations that consider it as a nautical reference since the 16th century, before the United States existed,” he explained.

Trump’s statements about the Gulf of Mexico are part of his warnings of imposing 25% tariffs if the Mexican Government does not stop the “invasion” of migrants and drugs to the US, particularly fentanyl.