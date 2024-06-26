Mexico City.- After federal magistrates who reject the reform of the Judiciary announced that they will seek dialogue with Claudia Sheinbaum, the virtual president-elect assured that it is always open, but it is Congress that will decide the project.

“We are always open to dialogue and that is why a space for discussion of proposals is being opened in Congress, because that is where the decision will be made; we have already expressed our opinion,” he stated as he left the transition house on his way to a meeting. with those responsible for the campaign in the states, that is, with the territorial structure of Morena.

Sheinbaum indicated that he had not had the opportunity to thank and congratulate them and it was an internal meeting.

Reforma published that federal magistrates will seek to establish a dialogue with Sheinbaum because they are not willing to allow the “destruction” of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF) with the Executive’s reform initiative.

During a rally on the esplanade of the Collegiate Criminal Courts on Avenida Revolución, those administering justice rejected the election of judges, magistrates and ministers through popular vote and described the idea that anyone can be chosen to serve as “vulgar populist propaganda.” a charge of this nature.

This afternoon, Sheinbaum also met with Adán Augusto López, with whom, she said, she discussed the judicial reform forums.

Regarding Gerardo Fernández Noroña’s claim for not having been assigned a position, the former head of Government ruled out giving an opinion.