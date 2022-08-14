Reiterating that CDMX will have 300 PILLARS by the end of her administration, Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum stressed the need for education to be a right and not a privilege, just like health, transportation and security.

This Saturday, when inaugurating the PILARES (Point of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education and Knowledge) “Huayamilpas”, in the Coyoacán mayor’s office, Sheinbaum assured that the objective is to recover public education and “transform it into the best system in favor of citizenship”.

Likewise, he reiterated that by 2024 CDMX will have 300 PILLARS, of which there are already 280 open in the country’s capital, affirming that in 50 years the capital administration has installed 250 houses of culture, while its management has been 285 in three years.

And it is that Sheinbaum assured that “the more coexistence in society, the less approach to crime”, propping up that this type of center, along with the recovery of 16 parks, are part of the strategy against crime, by “attending the root causes ”.

While in the PILLARS the entire population, regardless of age, can access artistic and cultural workshops, as well as gyms and a cyber school, in which attendees can complete the preparatory level.

They take advantage of and claim Sheinbaum project in Azteca Stadium

During their visit to PILARES Huayamilpas, residents of Coyoacán took the opportunity to expose to the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum their opposition to the real estate project of the Azteca Stadium Complex.

“Consultation! Consultation!”, shouted the neighbors during the opening, to which Sheinbaum replied that the project will not be a shopping center.

While the demonstrators showed him the permitted land use and the model that the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) provided them for the consultation of large constructions, with a shopping center, a hotel and a parking lot.

“We’re really not going to do anything to affect them,” Sheinbaum told protesters.

The opponents requested a binding citizen consultation so that they can decide on the planning of their territory, while Sheinbaum asked them to learn about the project and indicated that the Secretary of Government, Martí Batres, will assist them.