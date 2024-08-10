Ciudad Juarez— According to the mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, the president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, confirmed her commitment to work in coordination on the issues of daycare centers and public transportation on this border.

Pérez Cuéllar said that the president, who takes office on October 1, spoke with him about these topics during her brief visit yesterday to this city, where she was accompanying Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the Republic.

“The President-elect is very firm and determined that we look into the issue of transportation, so she instructed me to look into that issue in Mexico, as well as the issue of daycare centers, this National Care System that she announced and that she confirmed to me today that she will do in Juárez, it will start here,” she said.

The councilor said that Sheinbaum Pardo asked him to work on both cases, so it will be done in coordination with federal authorities.