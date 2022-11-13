The PRD presented before the National Electoral Institute two new complaints against the Head of Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaumfor the promotion of his person through social programs and in events organized in Michoacán.

Ángel Ávila, representative of the Aztec sun before the organization, explained that the complaints They seek to stop the promotion of the official towards the presidential candidacy of 2024.

The first complaint denounces the use of the program Scholarships First on the Mexico City to promote the image of the brunette.

“This is absolutely illegal and breaks all established regulations for the use of social programs,” he said.

“There is a political benefit of a party, in this case Morena and the Head of Government, which is being promoted with public resources, through that Mi Beca Primera program.”

In the

complaint violation of the Constitution and the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures is alleged for the improper use of social programs for personalized propaganda purposes.

The PRD presented evidence that the program is promoted as “thanks to the initiative of the Head of Government,

claudia sheinbaum“.

It is requested to

INE to order the Government of the Mexico City that all the publicity that it emits regarding social programs or law initiatives and any publicity of general interest have merely informative and institutional purposes, without attribution to any public servant.

Also that you be ordered to remove all publicity related to the social program such as the name, position or image of Sheinbaum.

Ávila indicated that the second complaint refers to an event held in Morelia, Michoacán, during a business day in which the Secretary of State Government, Carlos Torres Piña, and federal deputy Leonel Godoy participated.

He considered that it was an anticipated campaign act in favor of claudia sheinbaum because there were blankets, t-shirts and caps with the legend “It’s Claudia”.

“Even though the Head of Government, that has a political benefit, where public resources are being used by the Government of Michoacán to support and prop up the Head of Government in the face of the presidential election in 2024,” Ávila highlighted.

The representative of the PRD before the INE He added that the party’s demand is that the electoral authority stop, “once and for all,” that Morena’s presidential “bottles” continue to use public resources to promote themselves.