Start the candidate’s campaign presidency by BRUNETTE in the next presidential electionss, before the legal times established by law, it is the only sense of the expensive and publicized “preselection” of the candidate of BRUNETTE that everyone thinks is going to be.

The excuse for the candidate of Brunette, Claudia Sheinbaumwill start his campaign as brunette candidate to the presidency three months before the candidates of the others matchesIt was a internal preselection of your candidate, where they spent more millions that most of matches in your candidate’s campaigns for Republic President.

The senior officials of BRUNETTElike Marcelo Ebrard former Secretary of Foreign Affairs and former Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto LopezDid you know sheinbaum would win the nomination candidate to the presidency of BRUNETTEbut probably at the suggestion of his superior they entered a game that they knew in advance who would be the winner.

All of Mexico is filled with spectacular walls and “It’s Claudia” that not only served to choose an internal candidate from Brunettebut as initial propaganda to win the presidency.

The candidate pre-selection allowed the candidate of BRUNETTE start their propaganda and tours at least three months before the candidates of the other parties.

BRUNETTE raped through this pre-selection spending limits and dates in the presidential campaignknowing that the candidate who spent the most in the pre-selection on travel, transportation, hotels, pints of fences and billboards, would be the MORENA candidate for the presidencybut with the theater of choosing that candidate, she began her campaign three months before the other candidates for the presidency.

He INE (National Electoral Institute) weakened and attacked by the MORENA governmentI don’t know if he has the strength to enforce the law and punish rape by the candidates of BRUNETTE of the electoral times with the excuse of “pre-candidacies”, which was actually the start of the campaign of the MORENA candidate for the presidency: tours, rallies, interviews on radio, television and written press throughout the republic.

