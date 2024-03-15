The candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the Let's Keep Making History coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced the Campeche Plan, a key strategy within the Government Axis: Rural, Just and Sovereign Republic.

From Campeche, in a meeting with livestock producers, farmers and rural women, Sheinbaum highlighted the state's potential to contribute significantly to the country's food sovereignty.

“Campeche has all the necessary resources to enhance its development and become a fundamental part of the solution to achieve food sovereignty in Mexico,” said the Morena, PT and Green party candidate.

Sheinbaum explained that the Campeche Plan It will focus on strengthening the production of rice and milk and promoting programs such as 'Sembrando Vida'.

In addition, resources will be allocated to guarantee the presence of female psychologists, social workers and public ministries in each municipality, especially to address violence against women in the countryside.

The axes of the strategy Rural, Just and Sovereign RepublicAccording to Sheinbaum, they cover food sovereignty, attention to rural women, the Campeche Plan, the promotion of producers and the implementation of welfare programs for the countryside.

He specified that the axes of the Rural, Just and Sovereign Republic strategy consist of:

1. Food sovereignty

2. Attention to rural women

3. Plan Campeche

4. Promotion of producers

5. Welfare Programs for the countryside

These plans arose from the Dialogues for Transformation and previous meetings with various actors in the agricultural sector.

Julio Berdegué, coordinator of the Axis of Food Sovereignty and Rural Development in the Dialogues for Transformationsupported Sheinbaum's project and highlighted her commitment to rural women.

At the event, representatives of the agricultural sector, such as Vicente Gómez Cobo, from the Mexican Dairy Federation, and Francisco Arias, from the Campeche Rice Sector, expressed the importance of ordering the markets and taking advantage of the natural advantages of the state, such as access to water, to increase agricultural production.

Women in the countryside also showed their support for Sheinbaum, recognizing her role as an ally in the fight for a more just and equitable countryside.

María Candelaria Batun Dzul, Commissioner of the Xuilub Espita Ejido, Yucatán, said: “We are also in your project and we, from where we are, are sure that you will become and will be our next president.”