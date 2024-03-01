Sheinbaum presents his Nation Project; 350 thousand people come to the Zócalo CDMX

The Presidential Candidate for the “Let's Keep Making History” Coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, began her political campaign with a forceful message: “I am clear that we are going to build the second floor of the Fourth Transformation together.”

Before a Mexico City Zócalo full of supporters, Sheinbaum ratified his commitment to continue and strengthen the social programs that have marked the country's political agenda in recent years.

The Government Secretariat of Mexico City reported that the concentration that took place this Friday in the capital's Zócalo concluded with a white balance and with an attendance of 350 thousand people.

Sheinbaum stressed that his objective is to take Mexico along the path of peace, security, democracy, freedoms and justice, always prioritizing the well-being and happiness of the people.

In his speech, he assured that his government will be based on love and not hate, promising to never betray the trust of the Mexican people and to work tirelessly to make Mexico a better country.

During her first act as a presidential candidate, Sheinbaum detailed her Nation Project, which consists of 100 proposals divided into 14 strategic axes.

These proposals range from the consolidation of a government based on Mexican Humanism to concrete measures to strengthen education, health, housing, employment, the countryside, sustainable energy, connectivity, the environment, water and security. .

The axes of the nation project are: Democratic, Fair, Honest, Free, Participatory and Responsible Republic; Fraternal Republic; Educational, Humanist and Scientific Republic; Reading and Cultural Republic; Healthy Republic; Republic with Housing; Republic of and for Women; Republic with Work and Fair Wage; Just and Sovereign Rural Republic; Sovereign Republic with Sustainable Energy; Prosperous and Connected Republic; Republic that protects the Environment and its Natural Resources; Republic with the Right to Water; and Safe and Justice Republic.



Among the most notable proposals are the separation of economic power from political power, the guarantee of rights and freedoms, the promotion of public and scientific education, the promotion of culture, the strengthening of the health system, the guarantee of accessible housing , the protection of women's rights, the increase in the minimum wage, food sovereignty, the promotion of electromobility and the reform of the judicial system to guarantee greater transparency and justice.

Sheinbaum also announced major infrastructure projects, such as the expansion of passenger trains, the construction of new highways, the expansion of airports and the improvement of electrical transportation and internet systems.

In addition, he highlighted his commitment to protecting the environment and promoting the responsible use of water.

In terms of security, Sheinbaum proposed supporting the president's reform initiatives for the Judiciary Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to guarantee greater citizen participation in the election of judges and magistrates, as well as greater coordination between state prosecutors' offices and the Attorney General's Office to combat crime.

With this ambitious project, Claudia Sheinbaum presents herself as a solid option to lead the country in the coming years, offering Mexicans a future of progress, well-being and social justice.