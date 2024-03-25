The candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardohas presented the “Healthy Republic” axis of government as part of its Nation Projectwith the aim of consolidating access to public health as a fundamental human right.

At the Interactive Museum of Economy, Sheinbaum, former head of Government of Mexico City, highlighted the importance of promoting the best health system for the well-being of the population.

Sheinbaum emphasized that his team has health experts to define a policy that prioritizes people and takes advantage of the progress made in the Fourth Transformation, highlighting the role of the IMSS-Wellbeing system in this process.

The “Healthy Republic” project focuses on guaranteeing access to health through 10 fundamental points:

Health system governance: Distribution of functions between public institutions and effective coordination to improve medical care and disease prevention.

Infrastructure and modernization: Implementation of an Infrastructure Master Plan, with emphasis on digital health and technological updating.

Culture of prevention and health: Strengthening the vaccination scheme and promoting healthy lifestyles through the “Casa por Casa” program.

Consolidation of the free program: Guarantee of free medicines in collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry and BIRMEX.

Primary care: Improvement of the working conditions of health personnel and support for family members who care for patients with chronic diseases.

First thousand days of life and aging: Programs to care for physical and mental well-being from birth to old age.

Industrial policy of the health sector: Use of the national scientific capacity for the development of the sector.

Program for an alternative medical curriculum: Promotion of the training of doctors focused on prevention.

Nursing Resource Plan Program: Recognition of the work of nurses as providers of essential services.

Civil Service Program for Health Administration: Simplification of the administrative structure of health services for better management.

Dr. David Kershenobich Stalnikowitz, in charge of the health axis in the Dialogues for Transformation, explained the 10 points referred to in the “Healthy Republic” axis to guarantee access to health for the population.

“We have the best team in defining health policy; two, we put people at the center and particularly those who have the least and are the ones who suffer the most; We are going to take the system as it is now, with its advances, and we are going to promote the best public health system for well-being.

“Health is one of the central elements of politics of the next six-year term,” said Sjheinbaum.

The event was attended by health specialists, as well as candidates from the coalition.

The former rector of UNAM, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, coordinator of the Dialogues for Transformation, highlighted the scientific profile of Claudia Sheinbaum, highlighting her ability to implement her own seal of quality in strengthening the health system in Mexico.