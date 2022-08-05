claudia sheinbaumhead of government of Mexico City, attended the Iztapalapa City Hall and reported on the progress of two projectsamong which are the construction of a museum and the elevated trolleybus.

The visit by the capital president It happened last Thursday, August 4 in the afternoon.

In it, he highlighted the advances that have been made both to culture in the demarcationlocated to the east of the capital of the countrysuch as public transport, mentioning the two works that they are doing.

Likewise, he pointed out the other projects that have been carried out in his current administration, such as the Cablebus Linewhich runs from Constitution of 1917 a holy Martha Acatitla and the construction of a Preparatory.

Sheinbaum highlights works in Iztapalapa

The president of the Mexico City talked about the Yancuic Museum emphasizing that it is finish the work and detailed that there will be a big surprise about what will be the great museum.

He mentioned that the previous administration, led by Miguel Angel Mancerathey wanted to privatize everything Constitution of 1917intending to make a Mall and a Museum private, said.

He added that the Yancuic Museumwhich will soon open in the Iztapalapa City Hall It will be public for all the inhabitants.

Meanwhile, with the Iztapalapa elevated Trolleybus, which would run from Santa Martha Acatitla a Constitution of 1917the brunette made a live video where she travels together with the mayor, Clara Brugada and several officials the work.

You can read:

Edomex Elections 2023: Alejandra del Moral will seek to contend against Delfina Gómez

Marches and protests for this Friday, August 5 in CDMX

“She is honest”: AMLO celebrates the result of Morena by Delfina Gómez for Edomex 2023

Capital authorities mentioned that the first two seasons finished of the 11 that will be. They detailed that within a year the entire Trolleybus.