The presidential candidate of Morena and its allies, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented this Friday her Government plan, which considers 100 proposals, including granting economic support to women between 60 and 64 years old.

In addition, he stated that if he becomes President, he will replicate the scholarship program for public basic education students throughout the country, known as Wellbeing for Girls and Boys My Scholarship to Start.

After pointing out that a fundamental axis of the government plan is education, Sheinbaum stated that all public education systems in the country will be free

In a massive event, which marked the beginning of her campaign for the Presidency of Mexico, the representative of the fourth transformation outlined 100 commitments in the style of the now president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

We are going to continue building a fraternal republic, of equality for indigenous and African-American peoples and communities, said the standard-bearer of the Morena, Labor and Green parties.

We are going to fight for the approval of the constitutional reform presented by the President, we will continue with the justice plans and we will promote the recognition of cultures and languages, Sheinbaum stated.

“We are going to guarantee the universal pension for older adults, support for people with disabilities, Youth Building the Future, we are going to increase the number of beneficiaries of the Welfare program for boys and girls of working mothers,” he said.

We will ensure that the annual increase in these programs is never below inflation, said the UNAM scientist.

“This is a new program. Women, from 60 to 64 years old, have dedicated their lives to caring for their families, it is time to reward them so that they can enjoy greater autonomy. Therefore, in my government, they will receive equivalent bimonthly support to half the pension for those aged 65 and over”.

“In 2025, one million women aged 60 to 64 will receive this support,” stressed Claudia Sheinbaum.

The representative of the Let's Make History coalition pointed out that she will also support López Obrador's initiative to constitutionally prohibit the mistreatment of animals.

“Preschool, primary and public secondary school students will have a universal scholarship like the one granted in Mexico City,” highlighted the former president of the capital.

“This right will be progressively fulfilled in the first three years of the government, we are going to increase scholarships for public high school students,” he noted.

The number of scholarships for university students will be progressively expanded, up to double, up to one million grants.