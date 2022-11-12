Mexico City.- The head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardolamented this Saturday the death of the two sisters and fans of Zoe who were on their way to their concert until they lost their lives after falling into a drain without a lid in the Iztacalco City Hall.

And it is that both young women, identified as Sofía and Esmeralda, 16 and 23 years olddied a couple of days ago inside an underground structure while walking in dim light on the pedestrian promenade of Río de la Piedad and Añil, in the Granjas de México Poniente neighborhood.

“I deeply regret the painful death of the sisters Sofía and Esmeralda in the vicinity of Viaducto Río de la Piedad,” Shienbaum shared through his social networks this weekend.

He added that since yesterday he instructed the director of the CDMX Executive Commission for Attention to Victims, the general director of the DIF and the Mexico City Water System to provide all the necessary support to the families of both victims who are They headed to the Palacio de los Deportes.

Sheinbaum also reported that he had already informed the Comptroller General to find out if said strainer already had previous reports of not having a lid, which could lead to a case of internal omission or negligence.

And it is that in said area not only was there a lack of a lid on a drain 60 centimeters in diameter in an area with poor public lighting; Both young women were accompanied by her father, who tried to save them, but unfortunately he did not succeed.

The capital president recalled that every day an average of 8 sewer covers and other accessories are replaced, which occur mainly due to theft of the same in various areas of the 16 municipalities that make up Mexico City. The CDMX Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating the facts.

After the event, the singer León Larregui also lamented the death of the young women and dedicated the second concert of the band Zoé to their memory; on the stage there were white candles and flowers.