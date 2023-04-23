This Saturday, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo He began a tour of Tamaulipas where he met with the state’s governor, Américo Villareal.

Sheinbaum Pardo, was received by nearly 8 thousand Tamaulipas with cheers, applause and hugs during the keynote conference “Government policies at the service of citizens”.

To the rhythm of the guitars and the marimba of the song ”A Tamaulipas” by the singer Byran Barranco, brown sheinbaum received the support of those present, who carried banners with messages such as: ”For Las Morras, it’s Claudia”, ”We want the first female president.”

During her talk, the capital’s president stressed that one of the most fundamental things of the current administration is to create new and better opportunities that favor the fight for universal rights, but above all that help to achieve a country of substantive equality for all the people. from Mexico.

“It is governed for women, for men, for the equality of all, for the rights of all,” he stressed.

Besides, brown sheinbaum He stressed that governments must ensure that everyone, especially women, can fulfill their dreams, noting that a woman has the ability to perform in different sectors.

“For the girls who are here, we have to put an end to violence against women,” she also insisted on the need for women to be treated fairly. We don’t want more, but we don’t want less either,” he said.

Between demonstrations of support to the cry of “It is an honor, to be with Claudia today”, brown sheinbaum He assured that one of the main ways to achieve a more just society is to offer the possibility that everyone can transform their lives, which is possible with rulers who think about those who have less. ”It’s not about getting to power, just about getting to power,” she pointed out.

In this regard, he stressed that with the Fourth Transformation Making a change is possible, mainly because corruption, dispossession, among other issues that only benefited a few, have been left in the past, giving way for everyone to have the same opportunities for improvement.

Similarly, he stressed that to improve the quality of life of the people it is necessary to invest in new technologies and implement them in different areas, such as improving public transportation, guaranteeing public health, ensuring Internet access, and reducing crime.

For his part, the Mayor of Reynosa, Carlos Víctor Peña Ruíz, assured that the government of Claudia Sheinbaum is the sign that new panoramas can always be opened for society.

“The transformation projects are about that we can together improve the quality of life of all Mexicans, so that we have a country where not because you are born poor, you have to die poor,” said the governor of Tamaulipas.