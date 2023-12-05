The Morena candidate boasts it wherever she has the opportunity: the polls give her a large percentage advantage to win the presidential elections in June 2024. The results of the polls are so tenacious, that many already affirm that Claudia Sheinbaum will be the next president of Morena . Throughout the campaign, and there are many months left, a candidate may have successes and stumbles, but the former head of the capital government is also driven by the broad preference that citizens express for the cherry party, that of President López Obrador. The latest questionnaire commissioned by this newspaper from the Enkoll house reveals that the support for Morena reaches a 48% gross preference compared to the 25% added by the PAN, PRI and PRD, or the 10% of Movimiento Ciudadano. The gross preference includes those who answer that they do not yet know or that they do not like any party and is the reference that pollsters prefer, knowing that these undecided people still have a lot to say on the way to the polls.

Sheinbaum is, therefore, the candidate who has no rival. 49% of the total respondents would vote for her and 37% of them are sure that they will not change her ballot. 23% of the electorate leans towards Gálvez and only 15% are sure of that election, a much higher percentage of risk than the Morenista. From October to November, the PAN candidate has fallen four points while Sheinbaum only one. The Emecista Samuel García advanced in the preferences, going from 15% to 17% in that period, but in this case the one who has completely fallen has been the candidate. García has returned, after a few eventful and almost surreal days, to the presidency of Nuevo León, abandoning his presidential expectations, which the Citizen Movement will now have to replace with those of another. This survey was carried out between November 25 and 28, in person in homes and with electronic devices, with 800 interviews with men and women from all over the country.

What García’s departure from the presidential poster may mean for the rest of the contenders is anyone’s guess, but Enkoll director Heidi Osuna offers some authoritative reflections. “Citizen Movement, in all the contested elections, has subtracted votes from both Morena and the PAN. Especially when he wins the elections, as happened in the State of Nuevo León. García started with 7% voting intention and until he reached 39%, he removed ballots from both of them,” says Osuna. It also depends, explains the analyst, on the place where they fight. “If it is in upper class areas they steal from the PAN, like in Guanajuato, but for example, in the State of Mexico or Jalisco, it would be from Morena.”

In this specific survey, Osuna believes that García’s push hurt Xóchitl Gálvez because the emecista sold in his short campaign an image of the traditional Mexican family, wife, father, wedding and baptism, which neither of the two candidates has cultivated. Both present themselves as independent and hard-working women. And that option of the New Leonese has greater support among the PAN members, logically, not to mention that in a very short time he had increased a lot in the knowledge of the citizens. And after the show that has been put on in his State in recent days, they surely know him much better now. But his presidential wings have been clipped. Now we have to wait for MC to present another candidate.

What seems immovable is Morena’s push against the conservative conglomerate’s race. 81% of those interviewed know or have heard of Sheinbaum, 68% of Gálvez. And here came Samuel García hot on his heels with 55%. All of them have risen in this parameter. It should be noted that while the first two have been stepping on the campaign accelerator for some time, the emecista had barely started, but he handles social networks skillfully. Proof of this is the preference shown by citizens for his campaign spot: although the candidate occupies the number three position, his message rose to second place, after Sheinbaum’s. Normally, the taste for the spot runs parallel to following a match. It was not like that in this case.

García also won over Gálvez in the favorable opinion that those surveyed showed towards them. 51% said they had a good or very good opinion regarding the Emecista compared to 39% reported by the PAN. The campaign undertaken these days by the Monterrey native has focused his attacks on the conservative alliance, whom he accuses of playing old politics, and his confrontations in the state Congress have been tough with the PAN and the PRI, the two large formations that support the candidate Gálvez. That they maintain is one way of putting it. The PRI continues to be the party that receives the most rejection: 47% (and rising in the last month) affirm that they would never vote for it. The next is the PAN and it is very far from that citizen animosity, with 15%. How all this can hinder Gálvez’s career remains to be seen.

The political upheaval that this disruption has caused in the ranks of the Citizen Movement has sown the campaign landscape with questions. How much damage will this issue do to the orange party? Who can benefit most from it? It will be seen. There is hardly one variable that remains constant in the surveys: Sheinbaum does not lose momentum.

