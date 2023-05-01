Claudia Sheinbaum, one of the “corcholatas” of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was yesterday in Mazatlán in political proselytism, a week after the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez, He stepped on these lands to give a keynote speech, but that was clearly to get closer to the moreno militancy in Sinaloa. The also head of government of Mexico City came to say that the change does not stop and the Fourth Transformationn goes ahead, hinting that a woman can be the one who gives continuity to the government project of López Obrador. The appointment with the Morenista militancy was at the convention center, where, according to her, she brought together more than 17,000 people, a higher number than the one that gathered during the visit of López Hernández.

The head of government was surrounded by thousands of people who were already waiting for her under a roof located outside the compound. This meeting was kept away from the fresh air provided by the artificial climate in a closed room, which caused discomfort for many people who were exposed to the sun before, during and after the conference given by Sheinbaum. For most of the attendees, it was an ordeal to get to the meeting point, since the trucks were parked in nearby avenues. They had to walk under the sun’s rays to be close to who wants to be a candidate for the presidency of Mexico. The avenues that lead to the convention center were filled with charter vehicles, which were hired to transport people from other municipalities to Mazatlan.

The person who took advantage of the occasion was the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, since Claudia Sheinbaum was accompanied at the La Fonda de Chalío restaurant by the president of the Minsa Group’s Board of Directors, Altagracia Gómez Sierra. With regard to the negotiations that she carries out with the federal authorities to obtain a good price for the grains that are harvested in sinaloa, the governor said that he spoke with Gómez Sierra, who told him that there is a willingness to discuss and create agreements. This Monday, Rocha Moya will be at the Mexico City seeking the solidarity of authorities and flour industrialists for Sinaloan farmers who seek to accommodate their crops at a price that is profitable for them.

The town hall of escuinapa he threw the house out the window in the middle of a crisis due to the lack of economic resources. The government that leads Blanca Estela Garcia he consented to the children of Escuinape organizing parties in rural and urban areas on account of the treasury. According to the reports, the authority had planned to spend 276,000 pesos on the Children’s Day celebration, a budget that was discussed and criticized during the last council session, as the councilors argued that it was too high. Still, they gave it the go-ahead. Already with the expenses in tow, it was reported that the authority disbursed more than 300 thousand pesos in the festivities in a municipality that has deficiencies in most areas.

