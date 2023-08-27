The margin of advantage with which Claudia Sheinbaum began in the preferences to define the candidacy for the presidency of the Republic of Morena and her coalition remains firm just over a week after the start of the official survey, a method by which that it will actually be decided who will occupy the position. This is the consensus according to the data provided by the main polling houses in the country: all the known measurements except one place it in first place. In other words, the corcholatas’ activities during the formal proselytizing period defined by the party do not seem to have had a major impact in modifying the valuations and preferences that citizens had already formed before the campaign period. In a first exercise carried out by El Pais México to collect the preferences of the citizens prior to the start of the campaigns, between 29% and 41% of the population preferred the former head of government to lead the ruling party. Secondly, Marcelo oscillated between 18% and 29% and the rest of the participants share smaller percentages that do not put the position of the two leaders at risk.

After nearly two months of campaigning, Claudia Sheinbaum’s rank remains between 28% and 41% and that of the former foreign minister between 18% and 34%. That is, constant over time considering the margins of error. All the surveys considered both in that piece and in this one coincide with the sense of advantage. It is worth adding that the only poll that puts Ebrard above Sheinbaum (a poll that the candidate himself has spread from his Twitter account) is at a notable distance from the rest of the estimates, which give the outgoing minister a maximum of 24%, and in no case do they place him in the first position.

In fact, if we only consider those polling houses that have carried out more than one measurement in a considerable period of time (April-May, when the race began to gain momentum, and today), in this subgroup of data then and now not even the upper limit of Ebrard’s estimates is touched with the lower limit of the former mayor.

The rest of the bottle caps are even further away: Monreal deflated to a negligible 2-5%; Adán Augusto López and Fernández Noroña are at 16% and 9% maximum respectively. They can’t even step on the heel of Ebrard’s 18%, the only candidate who, according to the demoscopy, has been able to stand up to Sheinbaum.

These data are obtained by reviewing the responses to the direct question of who you prefer as a Morena-Verde-PT candidate for President of the Republic. This question, as reported, and after long discussions within the party, is shaping up to be the item that has the greatest weight (75%) within the questionnaire that will also assess key attributes of the candidates which will have the remaining weight of 25% of the final grade.

Sheinbaum’s lead on the direct preference question could be enough to win the nomination. However, the remaining 25% of attribute measurement could serve the candidate to round off her victory. In the most recent exercises that measure these scales, the citizen perception is also maintained that the former head of government is the most honest, the most committed to the women’s agenda, the closest to the people, and the one that most complies with the what does it say.

See also "The Table" approves the participation of juniors and youth in the "Czech International"

attributes

surveys of attributes for Morena’s presidential candidacy in 2024 enkoll, mitofsky

These trends are the same as those presented in the surveys analyzed between March and June. The only one in which Ebrard stuck out and remains is known to the country, possibly associated with his most experienced political profile at the national level. In all others, while the gap between second (Ebrard) and third is regularly greater than all the other gaps (proving once again that this was always a two-man race), Sheinbaum is consistently ahead.

In the previous wave of studies, a sixth attribute was also considered that has been taken down in recent years: the ability to represent the legacy of the 4T. The last field to ask this question (Mitofsky in June) also ranked Sheinbaum first. Regardless of whether the attribute is part of the final decisive survey, the data is relevant in itself for two reasons. The first is the high level of approval that López Obrador still maintains today, approval that is almost full among his ex-voters, who make up the most weighty base for the selection of his heir. If one of the candidates proves to be closer to the popular political platform, it is likely that he will have an advantage in the race to inherit his leadership. The second is the way in which this tends to correlate with the valuation of more specific attributes, or general preference, as was already pointed out in the analysis of last July: in an exercise of cognitive coherence, it seems that Mexican citizens equate their preferences from one dimension to another. This, in short, reinforces the idea that a single candidate is the one who scores highly in all aspects to be included in the survey, which in turn opens space to doubt the need to include batteries of questions that could be qualified, in light of these data, as redundant.

Sometimes the survey method to select candidates has been criticized for considering them nothing more than a “photo” of the moment. In other words, it is possible that a short-term event momentarily affects citizen mood and takes it briefly out of its past tendency. However, in the case of the internal contest of Morena, Claudia Sheinbaum has dominated the preferences, according to the polling houses consulted, from beginning to end and without great variations. In other words, the citizen preferences and aversions have remained clear and constant for at least the last 3 months. Herein lies the strength of these data. The margin for uncertainty lies in the very novelty, and possible volatility, of the method used.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country