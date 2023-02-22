The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumstated this Wednesday that It is difficult that former President Felipe Calderón was not aware of the agreements of his Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Lunawith drug dealers.

You know my opinion It is tragic that this has happened in our country.expressed the capital’s president at a press conference after the inauguration of the First Charging Station for electric trucks of Grupo Modelo.

“In what sense? A person who reaches the Presidency through electoral fraud, who decides to wage war in his own country to legitimize himself, supposedly against drug trafficking, puts on a character who, then we assumed and today we know, that got rich, that he made agreements and that he also lied,” he said.

“And it is difficult to suppose that Calderón did not know. I understand that the investigations will continue, and I think that the most important thing, the most important thing is that it never happen again.”

Mexico is a wonderful country, Sheinbaum added, great for its people, and it is a pity, a shame, that this has happened.

“That is why we must continue fighting for democracy, because when there is no electoral fraud it is much more feasible that these things do not happen. Not only that, that the people are aware of who committed this terrible situation that our country experienced,” said the Mayor of Mexico City.

Asked if it is good that García Luna has been tried outside of Mexico, Sheinbam replied that it is good that there are corruption trials from outsidebut noted that “of course we would like justice to be better here.”

He mentioned the case of the release of the resources of García Luna’s wife, at the same time that the trial of the former official in the United States.

“It is incredible that this is happening. So, the most important thing is the fight against impunity,” said the head of government.

Sheinbaum attacks panistas

Sheinbaum also criticized the PAN members for using the brawl in the Mexico City Congress as a pretext for not talking about the case of García Luna and Calderón.

“Why don’t they talk about García Luna, why don’t they talk about Calderón, what I see is that they are using this issue to avoid talking about what is important,” he said.

,”And the important thing is what do they think of the real estate cartel, what do they think of a former official who was a drug trafficker, who became illicitly enriched, who supported a group while they said they were fighting against the drug trafficker, who was able to simulate a arrest, of a kidnapping”.